The impact of Instagram workouts on beginner gym injuries and safety rules

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The rise of fitness influencers on Instagram has contributed to an increase in gym injuries among beginners who often attempt complex routines without proper guidance.

Beginners frequently mimic advanced exercises seen online, neglecting essential factors such as personal fitness levels, correct form, and progressive overload. This trend has led to common injuries involving the lower back, shoulders, and knees as individuals prioritize social media aesthetics over functional safety, News.Az reports, citing Live Mint.

To mitigate these risks, experts emphasize several fundamental training rules. It is crucial to focus on mastering basic movements and ensuring proper technique before increasing intensity. Setting realistic goals, allowing for adequate recovery, and seeking professional advice can help prevent physical setbacks. By shifting focus from replicating viral content to following a structured and personalized plan, beginners can achieve long-term fitness results while minimizing the likelihood of injury.

News.Az