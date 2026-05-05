Ukraine targets major Russia Kirishi oil refinery, governor says

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A major oil refinery in northwestern Russia was reportedly targeted in an attack attributed to Ukraine, according to regional officials.

Governor Alexander Drozdenko of the Leningrad region said the alleged strike sparked a fire in an industrial area of the town of Kirishi. He stated that the main target was the Kirishinefteorgsintez, one of Russia’s largest refining facilities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities said there were no casualties, and that firefighters quickly contained the blaze, with operations nearing completion.

The Kirishi refinery is a significant part of Russia’s energy infrastructure, processing millions of tons of crude oil annually and producing gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and bitumen. It is considered a key industrial asset in the region.

Russian officials also reported a large overnight wave of aerial activity, claiming that air defence systems intercepted hundreds of drones across multiple regions. The defence ministry said 289 Ukrainian drones were destroyed, though these figures could not be independently verified.

The incident adds to ongoing cross-border strikes targeting energy and industrial infrastructure as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues, with both sides increasingly focusing on strategic economic assets.

News.Az