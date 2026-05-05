Reliance submits documents in bribery probe, exec gets bail

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Reliance Industries has submitted documents to federal investigators in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as part of an ongoing bribery probe involving a senior executive, according to a court order.

The case relates to allegations that a senior vice president of Reliance and an aviation regulator official agreed to a $16,000 bribe to facilitate approvals for drone imports linked to Asteria Aerospace, a subsidiary associated with Reliance, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A New Delhi court granted bail to the Reliance executive on a personal bond of 100,000 rupees ($1,050). The official from India’s civil aviation regulator remains in custody. Both individuals have denied the allegations.

Investigators have also questioned co-founders of Asteria Aerospace as part of the wider inquiry. The company develops drone-based solutions and operates in sectors including agriculture, telecom, construction, and energy.

Reliance, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, said previously that the executive was working as a consultant and that the company was not aware of or involved in any alleged unauthorized transaction.

The investigation comes at a sensitive time for Reliance’s digital and technology ambitions, as its subsidiary Jio Platforms prepares regulatory filings for a potential listing in Mumbai that could become one of India’s largest public offerings.

Authorities have not disclosed the exact documents submitted by Reliance, and the investigation remains ongoing.

News.Az