No nuclear talks on agenda with US, Araghchi tells lawmakers

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A senior Iranian lawmaker has said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told parliament that Iran is not currently engaged in nuclear negotiations with the United States.

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, made the remarks on Monday after Araghchi appeared before the committee to brief lawmakers on the Foreign Ministry’s activities, particularly developments related to negotiations with the United States, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

“The Foreign Minister emphasised that we are not currently negotiating with the enemy in the nuclear field and that we are prepared for any scenario, while underscoring a ceasefire in Lebanon,” Azizi said.

Azizi quoted Araghchi as saying that Iran is working on a mechanism to manage the Strait of Hormuz, under which hostile vessels would not be allowed to pass.

The lawmaker also said Araghchi rejected the notion that Iran had weakened, arguing that the country had stood firm against two nuclear powers, including one with the world’s largest army.

Azizi added that Araghchi said Iran had previously faced a range of pressures, including unrest, coup attempts, military strikes and separatist movements, but had not been forced to surrender.

He said Iran had demonstrated unexpected military capabilities, including strikes on US bases in the region and threats to close the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, Azizi quoted Araghchi as saying that the region’s security doctrine, previously based on the presence of US bases, had now changed.

“US bases are not creating security but causing insecurity. Countries that did not host American bases remained safe in this war. However, those that hosted American bases did not remain safe,” he said.

“This shows that the United States’ presence in the region has caused insecurity and that the US is only committed to protecting the Zionist regime.”

Araghchi also said, according to the lawmaker, that the resistance of the Iranian nation and armed forces during the conflict had ensured the security of the Islamic Republic in such a way that no country would dare attack it for years.

He added that “resistance is the secret of Iran’s power”, saying the country had become a major regional and global player.

News.Az