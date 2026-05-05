Study examines the effects of forest bathing on psychological and physiological health

Study examines the effects of forest bathing on psychological and physiological health

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Recent research published in Scientific Reports investigates the impact of forest bathing, or Shinrin-yoku, on human health outcomes.

The study focuses on how brief periods of exposure to forest environments can lead to significant reductions in stress levels and improvements in emotional well-being compared to urban settings, News.Az reports, citing Nature.

Findings indicate that participants experienced lower cortisol levels, reduced blood pressure, and enhanced parasympathetic nerve activity after spending time in wooded areas.

These physiological changes were accompanied by psychological benefits, including decreased anxiety and a heightened sense of relaxation. The research underscores the potential of nature-based interventions as a complementary approach to modern healthcare for stress management and mental health promotion.

News.Az