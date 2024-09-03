China launches new group of remote sensing satellites

China launches new group of remote sensing satellites

+ ↺ − 16 px

China successfully launched a Long March-4B carrier rocket on Tuesday, deploying a new group of remote sensing satellites into space.

The satellites of the Yaogan-43 02 group were launched at 9:22 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan and entered the preset orbit, News.Az reports citing Xinhua. They will be mainly used for carrying out tests on new technologies of low-orbit constellations.It was the 533rd flight mission of the Long March series rockets.

News.Az