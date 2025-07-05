China loosens visa rules to boost tourism

+ ↺ − 16 px

China is welcoming a new wave of international tourists, thanks to dramatically loosened visa policies designed to revitalize the economy and reshape global perceptions of the country.

From the ancient alleys of Beijing to the neon-lit skyline of Chongqing, tourists are finding a China that defies expectations, News.Az reports, citing The Washington Post.

The Chinese government has rolled out broad reforms in entry requirements, allowing citizens from 47 countries, including Germany, Australia, and Japan, to enter visa-free for 30 days. Meanwhile, travelers from 55 nations, including the United States and Indonesia, can now obtain a 10-day transit visa on arrival, a major shift from China’s historically strict, in-person visa application process.



Beijing’s motivations are twofold: to reignite international tourism after the pandemic slashed visitor numbers and to polish China’s global image, especially amid rising tensions with the West.

Officials hope travelers will focus on China's rich heritage and cutting-edge tech, rather than its human rights record or foreign policy disputes. And so far, it seems to be working.

In 2024, 130 million foreign trips were made to China, generating $94.2 billion in revenue, according to government data. Shanghai alone saw a 40% year-on-year rise in international tourist arrivals during the first half of 2025. And more than 840,000 travelers entered Beijing visa-free in that period, double the number from the same time in 2024.

Many visitors are documenting their journeys online, helping reshape perceptions. Canadian vloggers called China “impressive and different.” A South African couple praised the “efficient, clean” train systems. And some American travelers expressed surprise at how developed and modern Chinese cities are, saying U.S. media had misrepresented the country.

