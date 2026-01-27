China Micro Semicon hikes chip prices amid supply crunch

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shenzhen China Micro Semicon said on Tuesday it is raising prices for several semiconductor products by between 15% and 50%, citing a “severe” imbalance between supply and demand as well as rising production costs.

In a statement posted on its official WeChat account, the company said industry-wide tightness in chip supply has led to longer delivery cycles for packaged finished products, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

At the same time, costs have risen sharply compared with previous levels, putting significant pressure on manufacturers.

The price increases apply to a range of products, including microcontroller units (MCUs) and NOR flash memory chips, the company said, adding that the adjustments reflect current market conditions and cost dynamics across the semiconductor sector.

