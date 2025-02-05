China mulls antitrust probe into Apple’s App Store fees, policies

+ ↺ − 16 px

China's antitrust regulator is preparing for a possible investigation into Apple's (AAPL) policies and App Store fees, Bloomberg News said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The development comes a day after China announced a wide range of measures targeting U.S. businesses including Google, farm equipment makers and the owner of fashion brand Calvin Klein, minutes after new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods took effect, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The country's State Administration for Market Regulation is reviewing Apple's policies, including its up to 30% commission on in-app purchases and restrictions on external payment services and App Stores, the report said.

Shares of Apple were down 2.6% in U.S. premarket trading.

Chinese regulators have been in discussions with Apple executives and app developers since last year, as per the report.

Apple and China's antitrust watchdog did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation said on Tuesday that Google was suspected of violating the country's anti-monopoly law and that an investigation was initiated in accordance with the law.

Separately, China's Commerce Ministry said it had put PVH Corp, the holding company for brands including Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, and U.S. biotechnology firm Illumina on its "unreliable entity" list.

News.Az