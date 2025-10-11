China offers bounty for alleged Taiwan PsyOps officers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese authorities have announced cash rewards for information leading to the capture of 18 Taiwanese military officers accused of running online psychological operations aimed at promoting “separatism.”

According to the public security bureau in Xiamen — a city across the Taiwan Strait from the island — the individuals are members of Taiwan’s military “psychological warfare unit.” Their photos, names, and identity numbers were published, with bounties of up to 10,000 yuan (around $1,400) offered for tips leading to their arrest, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Chinese state media claimed the unit engaged in activities such as spreading disinformation, creating propaganda content, launching online smear campaigns, and developing games and fake videos to “incite secession.”

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry swiftly rejected the accusations, calling them an example of “authoritarian intimidation” and part of Beijing’s “cognitive warfare” efforts to divide the Taiwanese public.

“Defending national security and protecting the safety and well-being of our people is the unshirkable duty of every military officer and soldier,” the ministry said in a statement.

The wanted notice carries little practical weight, as China has no legal authority over Taiwan. Still, it reflects heightened tensions following President Lai Ching-te’s recent pledge to strengthen Taiwan’s defenses and his call for Beijing to renounce the use of force.

Beijing has branded Lai a “troublemaker” and a “war-maker.” Earlier this year, China issued a similar notice targeting 20 alleged Taiwanese military hackers — a move Taipei dismissed as another attempt at coercion.

