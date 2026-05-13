Azerbaijani officials join ICESCO General Conference

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The 15th General Conference of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) began today in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia.

The event brings together officials and experts to discuss key priorities in cultural and humanitarian cooperation, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Adil Karimli, Minister of Culture is taking part in the session.

The opening ceremony was attended by Rustam Minnikhanov, Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation, Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Director General of ICESCO, officials from several countries, and heritage experts.

The agenda includes discussions on ICESCO's strategic action plan for 2026–2029 and the organization's budget, alongside the future priorities of cultural and humanitarian cooperation among member states.

During the session, Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik was unanimously re-elected as Director General of ICESCO following the nomination of his candidacy.

The 15th session of the General Conference will also feature the launch of the “Kazan – 2026: Culture Capital of the Islamic World” initiative.

The session will run until May 14.

News.Az