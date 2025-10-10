Taiwan unveils ‘T-Dome’ air defence system to counter China threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has announced plans to build a new multi-layered air defence system called “T-Dome” to strengthen the island’s defences against growing military threats from China.

In his National Day speech on Friday, Lai said the “T-Dome” would form part of a broader effort to boost defence spending and modernise Taiwan’s military capabilities. He added that a special defence budget would be proposed by the end of the year to fund the initiative, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“The increase in defence spending has a purpose; it is a clear necessity to counter enemy threats and a driving force for developing our defence industries,” Lai said. “We will accelerate the building of the T-Dome and establish a rigorous air defence system with multi-layered protection, high-level detection, and effective interception.”

While Lai gave few technical details, the system is expected to resemble Israel’s Iron Dome. A senior presidential official said the “T-Dome” spending plan would be included in the next budget proposal, aiming to build a more comprehensive and efficient interception network.

Taiwan’s current air defence relies on U.S.-made Patriot missiles and the locally developed Sky Bow systems. The island also recently unveiled a new interceptor missile, “Chiang-Kong,” capable of targeting mid-range ballistic missiles.

China condemned Lai’s remarks, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun accusing him of promoting “Taiwan independence” and warning that “seeking independence by force” would only lead to conflict.

Lai called on Beijing to renounce the use of force, stressing that Taiwan would continue working to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. “We must ensure that the tragedies of history are never repeated,” he said.

The United States welcomed Lai’s commitment to strengthening defence and maintaining stability, saying that “routine speeches should not be used as a pretext for coercive or military action.”

