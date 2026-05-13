Eurovision winner thrilled after being crowned Britain’s champion

The winner, whose identity was not fully detailed in the original report, was celebrated by audiences and judges after securing the top title following a high-profile live final. The result marks another major achievement in the artist’s career, adding a UK national title to their previous international Eurovision success, News.Az reports, citing Daily Star.

The performer reportedly impressed viewers with a standout stage performance that led to strong support throughout the competition. Judges praised the act’s vocal strength and stage presence, while audiences reacted enthusiastically during the final announcement.

The show, part of the long-running British talent format Britain's Got Talent, continues to attract millions of viewers each year and features performers from across the UK and abroad competing for the top prize.

Following the win, the Eurovision champion said they were “thrilled” and grateful for the public support, describing the experience as a major milestone in their career.

The victory adds to the show’s history of producing internationally recognised talent and follows a series of recent seasons featuring strong competition and high audience engagement.