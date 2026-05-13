Trump allegedly leaves a note in case of his killing

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Senior Director for Counterterrorism Sebastian Gorka, a former radio host, disclosed that President Donald Trump gave instructions to Vice President JD Vance in the event of his assassination in China.

As Trump was visiting China this week, Pod Force One host Miranda Devine asked Gorka what would happen if the country's leaders "take him out" during the trip, News.Az reports, citing Raw Story.

"Now, they may not do it there, obviously, but as someone said to me, they could just put something in the air that makes him sick," the podcast host said.

"I have no fear at all of them doing something," Gorka insisted. "Everybody wants recognition from this man. This is the most powerful individual we have seen since the likes of Eisenhower, right? This is a man — everybody wants to be at the table with him, to have the state dinner, to have the recognition."

"Secondarily, remember what the president said about another country trying to do that?" he continued. "He said, you know, there is a letter in the drawer in the resolute desk that is addressed to the vice president, should something happen to him. So that is the language of power that nations like China, Iran, and Russia understand."

"So no, for both of those reasons, the president, in my estimation, is very safe."

Devine observed that Trump could also be killed in a tragic accident.

"The letter is there," Gorka repeated.

"Yeah, but unfortunately, you know, China could do something so sneaky as they did with COVID that you wouldn't be able to really tell if the president just got Lyme disease and fell ill in America," Devine pointed out.

"We have protocols, trust me," Gorka replied. "Not ones I can discuss, but we have protocols."

News.Az