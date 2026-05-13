WhatsApp unveils private mode for Meta AI

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WhatsApp has introduced Incognito Chat with Meta AI, a new feature for fully private AI conversations.

Built on top of our Private Processing technology, Incognito Chat lets you talk to Meta AI in a way that is invisible to anyone else, News.Az reports, citing WhatsApp Blog.

Other apps have introduced incognito-style modes, but they can still see the questions coming in and the answers going out. Incognito Chat with Meta AI is truly private — no one can read your conversation, not even us.

When you start an Incognito Chat with Meta AI, you're creating a private, temporary conversation that only you can see. Your messages are processed in a secure environment that even Meta cannot access. Your conversations are not saved and by default, your messages disappear — giving you a space to think and explore ideas without anyone watching.

News.Az