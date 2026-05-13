Trump meets Xi Jinping in Beijing as crypto markets react to summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing for bilateral talks, with cryptocurrency markets closely watching the outcome amid expectations that improved US-China relations could reduce geopolitical risk.

The meeting took place on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. local time and marks Trump’s first state visit to China in nearly a decade. The discussions reportedly cover key global and economic flashpoints, including Taiwan, Iran, technology diffusion, and trade relations between the world’s two largest economies, News.Az reports, citing Crypto Briefing.

Crypto markets have already responded to the diplomatic backdrop, with Bitcoin rising about 3% over the past week as traders priced in a potential easing of geopolitical tensions. Analysts say markets often treat progress between Washington and Beijing as positive for risk assets, including digital currencies.

The US-China trade dispute has been a major source of market volatility in recent years, with 2025 trade escalations linked to an estimated $19 billion in leveraged crypto liquidations. Analysts suggest that a constructive outcome from the summit could lift major cryptocurrencies by 5% to 10%, depending on the scale of any agreements reached.

Trump has positioned himself as a pro-crypto political figure since his 2024 campaign, while Xi Jinping’s government maintains a strict ban on cryptocurrency activity, relying instead on the state-controlled digital yuan.

Market observers also note that delays in US crypto legislation have added uncertainty to the sector, with some analysts warning that regulatory stagnation could strengthen China’s position in digital finance.

Bitcoin’s recent gains suggest that investors are already anticipating a stable or positive diplomatic signal from the summit, with reduced trade tensions seen as supportive for global risk appetite and more stable financial conditions.

News.Az