China zero-tariff policy set to boost Zimbabwe blueberry exports

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China’s decision to grant zero-tariff access to exports from 53 African countries with diplomatic ties to Beijing is expected to strengthen trade links and create new opportunities for Zimbabwe’s growing blueberry industry, industry representatives have said.

The policy, which is due to take effect on 1 May, was highlighted during the Zimbabwe–China Horticulture Buyers Engagement, where exporters and buyers discussed expanding market access for fresh produce, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Zimbabwe’s Horticultural Development Council (HDC), which represents the country’s horticulture exporters, said it is working to secure trade protocols with China for commodities with high export potential, with blueberries identified as a priority.

The southern African nation signed an agreement in September 2025 allowing fresh blueberry exports to China for the first time. Industry stakeholders say the deal could accelerate production and investment in the sector.

Data from ZimTrade, the country’s trade development agency, suggests that China offers significant opportunities for Zimbabwean exporters, particularly as demand for premium fresh fruit continues to rise.

The HDC said it is supporting growers to meet China’s strict phytosanitary requirements, including traceability systems and pest management standards. It also called on the government to speed up outstanding regulatory processes to ensure the export protocols become fully operational.

“At the same time, we are looking to the government to accelerate the remaining regulatory processes so that these protocols can be fully operationalised,” the council said in a statement, adding that this would allow Zimbabwe to fully benefit from access to the Chinese market.

Farmers have welcomed the development, saying the tariff exemption could provide a competitive edge.

Willard Zireva, a blueberry grower in Mashonaland West Province, said the policy could help expand Zimbabwe’s footprint in international markets.

“Zimbabwe needs to ramp up its hectarage under blueberries in order to become a recognised producer,” he said, adding that stronger government support would be key to scaling up production.

Zimbabwe has been rapidly expanding its blueberry industry in recent years, positioning it as a potential cornerstone of a horticulture sector valued at two billion dollars by 2030.

Analysts say that if production targets are met and export systems are streamlined, the zero-tariff policy could significantly increase Zimbabwe’s agricultural exports to China while deepening economic ties between the two countries.

News.Az