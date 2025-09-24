Yandex metrika counter

China Open thriller: Sakkari overcomes Krueger in third-longest match of 2025

Photo: Getty Images

Maria Sakkari battled through a 3-hour, 29-minute epic to defeat Ashlyn Krueger in the first round of the China Open, marking the third-longest tour-level match of 2025 so far.

Sakkari initially led 5-2 in the opening set but required four set points to clinch the tiebreak, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In the second set, she was just two points from victory at 5-4 and in the tiebreak, before mounting a comeback from 4-2 down to secure the deciding set.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

