China Open thriller: Sakkari overcomes Krueger in third-longest match of 2025

Maria Sakkari battled through a 3-hour, 29-minute epic to defeat Ashlyn Krueger in the first round of the China Open, marking the third-longest tour-level match of 2025 so far.

Sakkari initially led 5-2 in the opening set but required four set points to clinch the tiebreak, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In the second set, she was just two points from victory at 5-4 and in the tiebreak, before mounting a comeback from 4-2 down to secure the deciding set.

