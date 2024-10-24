China plans to stage live-fire drills in South China Sea
China has revealed plans to hold live-fire military exercises in various parts of the South China Sea on October 24 and 25.The announcement was published by the Maritime Affairs Office of the People's Republic of China, News.Az reports.
The notice includes a temporary shipping ban in specific areas of the South China Sea, with precise coordinates provided for the exercises. However, no details have been given about the forces or equipment that will be involved.
This announcement comes on the heels of live-fire drills conducted by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on October 21 near Niushan Island, close to Taiwan. Local reports suggest the exercises followed the passage of U.S. and Canadian warships through the Taiwan Strait. The PLA warned that these movements “disrupted the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait.”
On the same day, the maritime safety administration in Pingtan, Fujian province, advised vessels to avoid waters surrounding Niushan Island, about 80 kilometers south of Taiwan’s Matsu Islands and roughly 165 kilometers from Taipei.
China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province, while Taiwan asserts its independence. Over recent years, Beijing has ramped up its military activities near Taiwan, including frequent air and naval drills.