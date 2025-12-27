China proposes rules to regulate human-like AI

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s cyber regulator has released draft rules aimed at tightening oversight of artificial intelligence services that simulate human personalities and interact with users emotionally. The move reflects Beijing’s effort to ensure AI development aligns with safety, ethical, and social standards.

The proposed rules would apply to AI products and services available to the public that mimic human thinking, personality traits, and communication styles across text, images, audio, video, and other formats, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under the draft, providers would be required to warn users against excessive use and intervene if signs of addiction or extreme emotional reactions appear. Companies would also need to implement safety measures across the AI lifecycle, including algorithm reviews, data security, and personal information protection.

Additionally, the rules set clear content boundaries, prohibiting AI-generated content that threatens national security, spreads false information, or promotes violence or obscenity.

The draft is now open for public comment as Beijing continues to shape the ethical and safe rollout of AI technologies.

