China punishes the U.S

China has imposed sanctions on several U.S. defense companies and their executives in response to the ongoing arms sales to Taiwan. According to a statement from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sanctioned companies include Anduril, Maritime Tactical Systems, Pacific Rim Defense, AEVEX Aerospace, LKD Aerospace, and Summit Technology. As part of these measures, the assets of these companies in China will be frozen.

Additionally, China has sanctioned the executives of these companies, including Aerospace Environment CEO Wahid Nawabi and Anduril Corporation CEO Brian Schimpf. Directors of the subsidiaries of these companies have also been included in the sanctions list. All of their assets in China will be frozen, and they are banned from entering the country, including Hong Kong and Macau. The decision took effect on July 12.The U.S. continues to regularly supply arms to Taiwan, causing significant diplomatic tensions between Washington and Beijing. In April, Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden that the Taiwan issue is a "red line" in China-U.S. relations that must not be crossed. In June, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated that Taiwan is solely a domestic matter for China, and any foreign interference is unacceptable.Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Commerce has added 37 Chinese companies specializing in quantum and nuclear energy technologies, as well as unmanned aviation, to the list of entities subject to export control regulations. According to the department, these restrictions are being imposed due to the activities of these companies that contradict U.S. national security and foreign policy interests.Out of the 37, 22 companies are directly involved in Beijing's quantum research efforts or attempts to acquire U.S. technology for quantum computing. The U.S. Commerce Department also indicated that some of these companies were linked to China’s nuclear programs and that "after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they transferred a number of controlled materials to that country."Additionally, 11 companies were added to the list for their involvement in manufacturing Chinese balloons that were detected in U.S. airspace. The remaining four companies are reportedly attempting to obtain U.S. quantum technologies for use in military unmanned aerial systems.China’s previous sanctions were imposed in May of this year, also in response to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and sanctions placed on Chinese companies for their alleged ties to Russia. At that time, the companies targeted by Chinese sanctions included Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Javelin Joint Venture, and Raytheon Missiles.This growing tit-for-tat escalation between the U.S. and China further underscores the complexity of the two superpowers' relationship, particularly as issues like Taiwan, technological dominance, and national security remain at the forefront of diplomatic friction.

News.Az