China reaffirms commitment to "win-win cooperation" with potential Trump administration

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, China reiterated its stance on "win-win cooperation" with a possible Donald Trump administration as the former U.S. president led the race for the White House.

“China's policy toward the US will remain consistent,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Mao added Beijing will “continue to handle China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation.”The statement from Beijing came as the Republican candidate was expected to make a return to the White House as he led the presidential poll results.Trump is currently leading Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris​​​​​​​ in the race to reach 270 Electoral College after he notched pivotal wins in Georgia and North Carolina.Meanwhile, South Korea vowed to work with the new US administration to establish a perfect security posture.“The government will work to establish a perfect South Korea-US security posture with the new Washington administration to ensure unwavering national security," said Kim Tae-hyo, deputy national security adviser to the president.

News.Az