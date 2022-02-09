China registers 5 coronavirus cases among new Olympics arrivals
The Chinese authorities have detected five new cases of the coronavirus infection among those who arrived at the Beijing Olympic Games, the organizing committee said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports.
On February 8, a total of 205 people entered China, including 128 athletes and team officials and 77 "other stakeholders." Following PCR-testing at the airport as well as at the Olympic village, five new cases of the coronavirus infection were detected, three of them were among athletes and officials and two - among other Olympic-related arrivals.
The 24th Winter Olympic Games will be held in the Chinese capital from February 4 to 20, 2022.