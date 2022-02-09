China registers 5 coronavirus cases among new Olympics arrivals

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Chinese authorities have detected five new cases of the coronavirus infection among those who arrived at the Beijing Olympic Games, the organizing committee said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

On February 8, a total of 205 people entered China, including 128 athletes and team officials and 77 "other stakeholders." Following PCR-testing at the airport as well as at the Olympic village, five new cases of the coronavirus infection were detected, three of them were among athletes and officials and two - among other Olympic-related arrivals.

The 24th Winter Olympic Games will be held in the Chinese capital from February 4 to 20, 2022.

News.Az