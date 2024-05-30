China releases 3-year action plan on artificial intelligence

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has released a three-year action plan to “strengthen standards” in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), according to Anadolu Agency.

According to an official statement, the plan was jointly issued by Central Cyberspace Affair Commission, State Administration for Market Regulation and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and made public on Wednesday.Under the plan, the Chinese experts and institutions will carry out standardization process in areas including generative AI, blockchain, cloud computing, quantum information, brain-computer interfaces, next-generation internet and metaverse, according to the statement.The standardization process aims to “better drive technological and economic development and enhance international influence.”It said flow of information through a system is an "important part of the national standard system and serves as a crucial support for driving high-quality development.”After 2027, according to the plan: “The role of standards in guiding technological innovation and driving economic and social development should be fully realized, leading to a significant increase in China's contribution and influence in international standards.”

News.Az