Israeli PM Netanyahu attends latest corruption trial hearing

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared before the District Court in Tel Aviv on Wednesday for the 87th hearing in his ongoing corruption trial.

According to Israel’s public broadcaster KAN, the latest proceedings focused on “Case 2000,” following earlier sessions centered on “Cases 1000 and 4000,” News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three separate corruption cases that could carry prison sentences if he is convicted.

The allegations involve claims that Netanyahu accepted expensive gifts from wealthy businessmen in exchange for political favors, sought favorable media coverage from a newspaper publisher, and granted regulatory benefits to a telecommunications executive in return for positive reporting on a news website.

The Israeli leader has repeatedly denied all allegations, describing the cases as politically motivated.

Separately, Netanyahu has also faced international scrutiny over the war in Gaza, with ongoing legal and diplomatic attention surrounding the conflict.

News.Az