2026 Nebraska primary election results: Key races decided
Voters across Nebraska headed to the polls on May 12 to decide party nominees in several major races, including contests for governor, the U.S. Senate, and congressional seats.
In the Senate race, incumbent Pete Ricketts secured the Republican nomination after defeating four challengers in the primary. Cindy Burbank won the Democratic nomination, while Mike Marvin claimed the Legalize Marijuana Now party nomination, News.Az reports, citing KETV.
In the race for governor, incumbent Jim Pillen won the Republican primary against five opponents. Lynne Walz secured the Democratic nomination, and Rick Beard won the nomination for the Legalize Marijuana Now party.
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Nebraska voters also selected nominees for the state’s three congressional districts. One of the closely watched races is in the 2nd Congressional District, where longtime Congressman Don Bacon is not seeking reelection after serving the Omaha area since 2017.
Additional statewide contests included races for secretary of state, the Board of Education, and seats on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, along with multiple county-level elections.
By Aysel Mammadzada