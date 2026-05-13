Ghana to evacuate 300 citizens from South Africa after xenophobic attacks
Ghana will evacuate 300 citizens from South Africa following a wave of xenophobic attacks targeting migrants from other sub-Saharan African countries, a post by the foreign minister said on X.
Foreign minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the citizens had registered for assistance with the Ghana High Commission.
Some South Africans are protesting against illegal immigration from other sub-Saharan African countries, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
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South African authorities have said illegal immigration is a problem while condemning the violence and vowing in April to crack down on xenophobic attacks.
Ghana has protested over videos of violent incidents circulating on social media and promised to look after its citizens at home and abroad.
Other African countries including Kenya, Malawi, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe have warned their citizens in South Africa to exercise caution and stay indoors amid attacks targeting foreigners.
Nigeria has said at least 130 citizens have asked to be flown home.
By Faig Mahmudov