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Ghana to evacuate 300 citizens from South Africa after xenophobic attacks

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Ghana to evacuate 300 citizens from South Africa after xenophobic attacks
Source: Xinhua

Ghana will evacuate 300 citizens from South Africa following a ​wave of xenophobic attacks targeting migrants ‌from other sub-Saharan African countries, a post by the foreign minister said on ​X.

Foreign minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa ​said the citizens had registered for ⁠assistance with the Ghana High Commission.
Some ​South Africans are protesting against illegal ​immigration from other sub-Saharan African countries, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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South African authorities have said illegal immigration is a problem ​while condemning the violence and vowing in ​April to crack down on xenophobic attacks.

Ghana has ‌protested ⁠over videos of violent incidents circulating on social media and promised to look after its citizens at home ​and abroad.

Other ​African ⁠countries including Kenya, Malawi, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe have warned their citizens ​in South Africa to exercise ​caution ⁠and stay indoors amid attacks targeting foreigners.

Nigeria has said at least 130 ⁠citizens ​have asked to be flown ​home.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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