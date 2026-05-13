Why crypto investors are quietly shifting to AI-powered digital infrastructure

Why crypto investors are quietly shifting to AI-powered digital infrastructure

+ ↺ − 16 px

As Bitcoin continues to attract global attention and the digital asset market enters a new growth phase, the cryptocurrency holder community is undergoing a significant transformation.

For years, many investors relied on a simple strategy: buy cryptocurrency, hold, and wait for the price to rise, News.Az reports.

But by 2026, this mindset is rapidly changing.

More and more cryptocurrency users are looking for ways to keep their digital assets active, rather than letting them sit idle in their wallets. Many are no longer solely reliant on market appreciation or high-risk short-term trading, but are exploring platforms associated with AI automation, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure services.

This growing trend has brought AI-driven computing platforms into the spotlight—and DeFi Hash is emerging as one of the platforms attracting increasing market attention.

The rise of AI-driven digital infrastructure

The cryptocurrency industry is no longer just about tokens and exchanges.

Today, one of the fastest-growing sectors in the Web3 space is digital infrastructure, with global demand for computing resources exploding as AI rapidly advances worldwide. Major tech companies are investing billions of dollars in building AI data centers, cloud infrastructure, and automated systems.

Meanwhile, blockchain infrastructure is increasingly converging with AI computing.

Industry analysts believe this shift is changing how users participate in the digital economy.

Users no longer need to purchase expensive hardware or build mining farms; instead, they are increasingly opting for mobile-first platforms to simplify access to cloud-based digital infrastructure.

DeFi Hash is bringing mobile AI infrastructure to everyday users.

DeFi Hash positions itself as a mobile-centric digital infrastructure platform, focusing on intelligent cloud computing services and automated resource management.

The platform allows users to participate in cloud computing infrastructure directly through mobile devices and web platforms without managing physical hardware systems.

DeFi Hash aims to lower the barrier to entry for traditional digital asset infrastructure by integrating automation technologies, cloud computing architecture, and distributed infrastructure systems.

Currently, it has over 3.5 million registered users worldwide, reflecting a growing market demand for simplified digital infrastructure participation models.

Flexible participation models and infrastructure solutions

To help new users better understand the platform, DeFi Hash offers a variety of introductory participation options and automated infrastructure solutions.

The platform states:

New users receive a $20 bonus upon registration.

Users can purchase daily contracts, earning approximately $0.60 per day.

New users can also choose a $100 entry-level contract designed for short-term participation.

In addition, the platform offers a variety of cloud infrastructure contract options to meet different participation levels.

Stable yield contracts

Contract amount: $500 to $2600

Daily yield: $6.25 to $36.40

Contract term: 7 to 15 days

Total earnings: $43 to $546

Can be purchased in a lump sum or in multiple installments. Principal and interest can be withdrawn together upon contract maturity.

Professional profit contracts

Contract amount: $5,000 to $15,000

Daily yield: $77.50 to $270

Contract term: 20 to 25 days

Total returns: $1,550 to $6,750

Can be purchased in one lump sum or multiple times. Principal and interest can be withdrawn together upon contract maturity.

Advanced long-term profit contracts

Contract Amount: $30,000 to $150,000

Daily Yield: $570 to $3,750

Contract Term: 30 to 45 days

Total Returns: $17,100 to $168,750

Can be purchased in one lump sum or multiple times. Principal and interest can be withdrawn together upon contract maturity.

Platform users can choose to participate in one or more contracts based on their own strategies.

Why are more and more investors focusing on AI + Crypto Infrastructure?

One of the most anticipated events of 2026 is the convergence of artificial intelligence infrastructure and blockchain computing networks.

Platforms like DeFi Hash are gradually becoming an important part of this industry transformation by integrating automation technologies, cloud computing systems, and digital infrastructure services.

As AI and blockchain infrastructure continue to converge, intelligent digital infrastructure platforms may play an even more crucial role in the development of the global digital economy.

Official Website: https://defihash.com/

Mobile App Download: https://defihash.com/download/

News.Az