Lavrov accuses Trump administration of targeting global energy control

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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the administration of US President Donald Trump of seeking greater control over global energy markets and pushing Russian companies out of international trade.

Lavrov claimed Washington’s strategy is aimed at dominating key energy supply routes and influencing global pricing structures, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

He argued that the United States wants to weaken major Russian energy firms such as Lukoil and Rosneft while expanding American influence over European energy infrastructure and transit systems.

Lavrov also referenced the damaged Nord Stream pipelines and gas transit routes through Ukraine, claiming Washington seeks to shape future European energy supply arrangements and pricing.

According to Lavrov, tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and other strategic shipping routes could have major consequences for global energy markets, particularly in Europe.

He further said sanctions introduced under former US President Joe Biden remain in place and continue to affect the Russian economy, despite ongoing diplomatic contacts between Moscow and Washington.

News.Az