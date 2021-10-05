China reports no new local cases of COVİD-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

China today reported no new local cases of Covid-19 for the first time in more than three weeks, Reuters reports.

The country recently battled outbreaks in the provinces of Fujian and Heilongjiang but the virus is now believed to have been brought under control.

The first case in Fujian in its recent outbreak was reported on 10 September in the city of Putian.

Infections later spread to nearby Xiamen, but were contained within the southeastern province.

Heilongjiang reported its first case in its outbreak on 21 September. Infections were also contained within the northeastern province.

All of the new infections reported in mainland China for 4 October were imported, the National Health Commission said. That compares with one local case a day earlier in Heilongjiang.

News.Az