China responds to US: ‘We are ready for any type of war’

Beijing has warned that China is a ready for any type of war with the United States.

“If war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, said on X, News.Az reports.

He stressed that the fentanyl issue is a flimsy excuse to raise U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.

“Our countermeasures to defend our rights and interests are fully legitimate and necessary.”

“The U.S., not anyone else, is responsible for the fentanyl crisis inside the U.S. In the spirit of humanity and goodwill towards the American people, we have taken robust steps to assist the U.S. in dealing with the issue. Instead of recognizing our efforts, the U.S. has sought to smear and shift blame to China, and is seeking to pressure and blackmail China with tariff hikes. They’ve been PUNISHING us for helping them. This is not going to solve the U.S.’s problem and will undermine our counternarcotics dialogue and cooperation,” the spokesman stressed.

Jian emphasized that intimidation does not scare China.

“Intimidation does not scare us. Bullying does not work on us. Pressuring, coercion or threats are not the right way of dealing with China. Anyone using maximum pressure on China is picking the wrong guy and miscalculating. If the U.S. truly wants to solve the fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China by treating each other as equals,” he said.

