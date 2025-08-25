+ ↺ − 16 px

China has no plans to deploy a military contingent to Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a briefing.

His comments came in response to a report by Germany’s Die Welt newspaper, emphasizing that China does not intend to provide security guarantees in the Russia-Ukraine war, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"This information is false. China’s stance on the Ukrainian issue is clear and consistent," the diplomat noted.

Earlier, Die Welt, citing sources, reported that the Chinese side was prepared to deploy its military contingent in Ukraine within the framework of a peacekeeping mission.

