China, Russia, Iran agree to strengthen Coordination in BRICS, SCO

Deputy Foreign Ministers Kazem Gharibabadi of Iran, Ma Zhaoxu of China, and Sergey Ryabkov of Russia (Artyom Prytkov/TASS)

China, Russia and Iran have agreed to boost coordination within international organizations such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

This is reflected in a statement by the three countries' diplomats following a Beijing meeting on the Iranian nuclear issues, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"The parties agreed to support and strengthen coordination on multilateral platforms and within international organizations such as BRICS and the SCO," Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, who chaired the meeting, stated at a press conference.

Russia was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, while Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi represented Iran.

News.Az