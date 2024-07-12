China, Russia launch joint naval drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese and Russian armies have launched joint naval drills, dubbed Exercise Joint Sea-2024, in the waters and airspace near Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, the Chinese Ministry of National Defense said on Friday, News.Az reports citing CGTN.

The joint exercise, starting in early July and scheduled to last until around mid-July, is being conducted according to the China-Russia annual military engagement plan and bilateral agreement, Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the ministry, told a regular press briefing.The drills are designed to demonstrate the resolve and capabilities of the Chinese and Russian sides in jointly addressing maritime security threats and preserving global and regional peace and stability, said Zhang.The exercise will further deepen the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era, he said.

