China's bike output posts steady growth in 2024

China's bicycle production saw solid growth last year, increasing by 0.4 percent year on year to reach 99.54 million units, said Zheng Xiaoling, spokesperson for the China Bicycle Association, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Bicycle export volumes surged by 20.7 percent year on year to 47.81 million units in 2024, while the bike export value rose by 3.7 percent to 2.66 billion U.S. dollars, Zheng said on the sidelines of the 33rd China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai.

Notably, the export volume of electric bicycles grew by 12 percent year on year to 4.67 million units, with export value reaching approximately 2.1 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, representing a 6-percent increase, Zheng revealed.

Driven by the growing popularity of cycling, China's consumption of mid- to high-end sports bicycles saw a significant increase in the first half of 2024, Zheng added.

Thanks to the consumer goods trade-in program, over 1.34 million electric bicycles were sold from September to December 2024, generating sales revenue of 3.64 billion yuan (about 505.5 million U.S. dollars), according to data from the Ministry of Commerce cited by Zheng.

