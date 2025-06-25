China's BYD scales back production and expansion amid market adjustments

BYD, which sold 4.27 million cars last year, mostly in China, has at least seven car factories in the country and it has targeted a near-30% rise in sales to 5.5 million this year.

Reuters was not able to identify the exact scale of the production reduction and expansion suspension, nor to ascertain how long these measures may last. One of the sources said the moves were aimed at saving costs, while the other said they were imposed after sales failed to meet targets.

BYD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed growth of BYD's output had slowed to 13% and 0.2% year-on-year in April and May, respectively, both of which were the slowest pace since February 2024 when factory activities were disrupted by a week-long lunar New Year holiday.

BYD started ramping up monthly output from the second quarter of the year in 2023 and 2024, the data showed. But the trend has changed this year, with average output in April and May 29% lower than in the fourth quarter of 2024.

BYD has risen to become the world's largest EV maker within the span of a few years by aggressively increasing production and speeding up the rollout of new and more affordable models.

Its recent price incentives, which reduced the starting price of its cheapest model to 55,800 yuan ($7,800), triggered a broader selloff in Chinese auto stocks and fresh price cuts from rivals. A survey conducted by the China Automotive Dealer Association in May found that BYD dealers held an average inventory of 3.21 months, the highest among all brands in China, whereas the inventory level industry-wide was at 1.38 months.