China's Chery boosts Southeast Asia push with Thailand NEV plant

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China’s Chery Group has opened a new energy vehicle (NEV) assembly plant in Rayong, Thailand, News.Az reports, citing Afma.org.

With construction beginning in October 2025, the Rayong facility was officially inaugurated on 21 April. Although the opening ceremony was initially scheduled for 26 February, it was abruptly cancelled the night before.

According to Chery’s official Thai Facebook page, an emergency involving the inauguration’s presiding chairman meant he was unable to attend. As a result, the company postponed the ceremony in order to hold it “properly and appropriately.”

Chery Group has invested an estimated 5 billion Thai baht (about AUD $214 million) into the new facility. The plant is expected to produce 80,000 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) annually for Chery, Omoda, Jaecoo, and Lepas, serving both domestic supply and export markets in Thailand.

The facility is equipped with “advanced manufacturing capabilities,” including aluminium body-welding and battery production lines.

“Today I would like to reaffirm our Group’s commitment to world-class manufacturing, advanced technology accessibility, and meaningful contribution to global carbon neutrality,” said Chery International Executive Vice President Chen Chunqing at the inauguration ceremony.

He emphasized that the Rayong plant marks a key milestone in the company’s global expansion and localisation strategy in Thailand, adding that Chery aims to position Thailand as a regional hub for its NEV operations in Southeast Asia.

Chen also said Chery will continue launching new models in Thailand and is working to introduce advanced automotive technologies to the market, including autopilot systems, built-in valet parking features, and integrated artificial intelligence.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Supamas Isarabahkdi, Thailand’s Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office. She stated that Chery’s investment supports Thailand’s goal of achieving 30 percent zero-emission vehicles in total production by 2030.

She also highlighted that international investments such as Chery’s are important for advancing alternative energy development, introducing new technologies, and creating jobs for local workers.

News.Az