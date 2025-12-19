China's domestic game market achieves over 350-bln-yuan sales revenue in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

China's domestic game market achieved an actual sales revenue of over 350 billion yuan (about 49.6 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, up 7.68 percent year on year, according to an industry report released on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The country's game market served 683 million users nationwide this year, up 1.35 percent compared to the previous year, per the report issued by the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association during the 2025 China Game Industry Annual Conference held in Shanghai.

The report also highlights the strong performance of China's homegrown games both at home and abroad. This year, Chinese games generated an actual sales revenue of over 291 billion yuan in the domestic market. Meanwhile, the actual overseas sales revenue of Chinese games topped 20.45 billion U.S. dollars, surpassing the 100-billion-yuan threshold for the sixth consecutive year.

This year, China's game industry has posted steady growth, with improved technological innovation, notable overseas performance and intensified efforts to protect minor players. It plays a positive role in boosting the country's economic and social development, fostering cultural prosperity, and stimulating innovative and creative vitality, reads the report.

