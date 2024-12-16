China's Shanghai and Hangzhou issue warnings for upcoming heavy air pollution

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s financial and business hub of Shanghai and the nearby city of Hangzhou both issued alerts for heavy air pollution and advised children, the elderly and sick people to avoid prolonged outdoor activities, News.az reports citing Bloomberg .

Shanghai issued a “yellow” alert on Dec 16, the third highest level for heavy air pollution, according to a statement from the municipal environment bureau. Middle and primary schools were instructed to halt outdoor physical education classes and other activities from 8pm local time (8pm Singapore time).The city government also advised people to travel using public transport and halt major outdoor sports events. Industrial companies are required to restrict production and emissions before the alert is lifted. No timetable was given on when the measures will be lifted.Meanwhile, the eastern city of Hangzhou – where Alibaba Group is based – recommended children, the elderly and sick people to stay indoors from 5pm on Dec 17. The city will increase inspections of major polluters such as industrial companies, coal-fired boilers, heavy-duty vehicles and construction sites, it said.Separately, China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment said on Dec 16 that some cities in the Yangtze River Delta, Hebei, Shandong and Sichuan may witness heavy air pollution in the second half of December.

News.Az