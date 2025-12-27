China sanctions 20 US firms, 10 execs over Taiwan arms

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the sanctions involve freezing the assets of the companies in China and prohibiting individuals and organizations from accessing them.

China has imposed sanctions against 20 US defence-related companies and 10 executives, a week after Washington announced large-scale arms sales to Taiwan, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the Chinese foreign ministry, the sanctions entail freezing the companies’ assets in China and banning individuals and organisations from dealing with them.

“We stress once again that the Taiwan question is at the very core of China’s core interests and the first red line that must not be crossed in China－US relations,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“Any company or individual who engages in arms sales to Taiwan will pay the price for the wrongdoing.”

News.Az