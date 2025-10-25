China says it's ready to strengthen mutually beneficial ties with Singapore

China is ready to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Singapore, said Premier Li Qiang on Saturday as he arrived in the city-state for a two-day official visit.

"Over the 35 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the relations between the two countries have maintained a good momentum for development, with deepened political mutual trust, fruitful practical cooperation and closer people-to-people exchanges, setting a model for mutual learning and win-win cooperation between countries," Li said, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

Highlighting the progress in China-Singapore relations in recent years, Li expressed Beijing’s readiness to work with Singapore to align development strategies, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, advance joint modernization efforts, and contribute to upholding "true multilateralism and promoting common development in the region."

Li is scheduled to meet Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to exchange memorandums and agreements on green development, the digital economy, and training and development, according to a statement from Singapore’s Foreign Ministry.

On Sunday, Li will also meet Singapore's acting president, Eddie Teo.

This visit marks the first trip to Singapore by a Chinese premier in seven years.

Li will travel to Malaysia after concluding his visit in Singapore to attend the 28th China-ASEAN Summit, the 28th ASEAN Plus Three Summit, the 20th East Asia Summit, and the fifth Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Leaders’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

