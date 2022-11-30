China sees Azerbaijan as its important economic and trade partner

China sees Azerbaijan as its important economic and trade partner

Azerbaijan is an important economic and trade partner for China, Ma Qi, an adviser on economic and commercial affairs at the Chinese Embassy in Baku, said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks during the Trade and Export Forum (TEF-2022) in Baku, News.Az reports.

Ma Qi noted that China sees Azerbaijan as a single investment market.

The adviser also expressed China’s interest in cooperating with Azerbaijan in the financial and agricultural sectors.

He stressed that China and Azerbaijan have managed to maintain friendly relations and cooperation for almost 30 years.

“China attaches great importance to the development of mutually beneficial and close cooperation with Azerbaijan and has implemented several large-scale infrastructure and industrial projects that have played an active role in the socio-economic development of Azerbaijan,” Ma Qi added.

