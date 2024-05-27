China sets condition for participation in Swiss peace conference on Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

China set a condition for its involvement in an upcoming Swiss peace conference on Ukraine.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Mao Ning, said Beijing would support any international peace conference on Ukraine which is also recognized by Russia, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.She was responding to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s invite to Chinese and US leaders to join the peace summit next month in Switzerland.Along with the participation by Moscow, Mao said the conference should “involve the equal participation of all parties and a fair discussion" on peace plans.“China encourages all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis,” said the ministry spokeswoman.Zelenskyy extended the invitation to Xi Jinping and Joe Biden in a video recorded at the remains of a local printing house in Kharkiv that was destroyed in a missile strike on Thursday.At least 16 people were killed in the attack.Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of global efforts to end the war, specifically the upcoming Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland on June 15-16.

News.Az