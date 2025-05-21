China successfully launches Lijian-1 Y7 rocket with six satellites -VIDEO
China on Wednesday launched the Lijian-1 Y7 carrier rocket with six satellites onboard.
The rocket blasted off at 12:05 p.m. (Beijing Time) from a commercial aerospace innovation pilot zone in northwest China, and sent a group of satellites into the planned orbits, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
This launch marks the seventh flight mission of the Lijian-1 carrier rocket series.