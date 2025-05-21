China successfully launches Lijian-1 Y7 rocket with six satellites -VIDEO

China successfully launches Lijian-1 Y7 rocket with six satellites -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

China on Wednesday launched the Lijian-1 Y7 carrier rocket with six satellites onboard.

The rocket blasted off at 12:05 p.m. (Beijing Time) from a commercial aerospace innovation pilot zone in northwest China, and sent a group of satellites into the planned orbits, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

This launch marks the seventh flight mission of the Lijian-1 carrier rocket series.

News.Az