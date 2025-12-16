China successfully launches new stereo mapping satellite

+ ↺ − 16 px

China successfully launched a new stereo mapping satellite from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province on Tuesday.

The Ziyuan III 04 satellite was carried into orbit by a Long March-4B rocket, which lifted off at 11:17 a.m. Beijing Time and delivered the satellite to its designated orbit, News.Az reports, citing Chinese media.

Developed by the China Academy of Space Technology, Ziyuan III 04 will join the existing Ziyuan III 02 and 03 satellites to form a constellation for Earth observation.

The satellite is equipped with multiple payloads, including a stereoscopic mapping camera, a multispectral camera, and a laser altimeter, enabling it to capture high-resolution three-dimensional images. The geometric data collected will support geographic information resource development, natural resource surveys and monitoring, land spatial planning, and enforcement of natural resource regulations.

This mission marks the 617th flight of the Long March carrier rocket series.

News.Az