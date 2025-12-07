China targets Japanese jets with weapons radar near Okinawa

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan said that Chinese fighter jets twice directed fire-control radar at its F-15 aircraft over international waters near Okinawa, calling the move a dangerous escalation in an already tense region, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to Japan’s Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, the incidents forced Japanese pilots to change course as the radar lock lasted longer than safety norms allow. Tokyo has lodged a formal protest with Beijing.

The encounters happened near the flight path of China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier group, which has increased activity around Japan in recent months.

China rejected Tokyo’s claims, saying Japanese aircraft were the ones acting provocatively and interfering with what Beijing calls “legitimate” naval drills.

The radar confrontation comes as tensions over Taiwan continue to grow. Japan has repeatedly stressed that stability around the island is essential for its own security.

Military analysts warn that radar-locking is one of the most serious indicators of aerial confrontation, as fire-control systems are typically activated only moments before a potential attack.

The latest incident adds to a growing list of dangerous encounters between Chinese and Japanese forces, heightening fears of miscalculation in one of Asia’s most volatile flashpoints.

