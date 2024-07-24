China to assist Kazakhstan in planting artificial forests on Aral Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 23, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Erlan Nysanbayev met with scientists from the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography of the Chinese Academy of Sciences to discuss the creation of artificial forest plantations on the dried base of the Aral Sea.

In recognition of China’s status as a world leader in artificial forest plantations, the minister emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation with the country’s scientists by drawing upon their experience, News.Az reports citing the Times of Central Asia.Following a proposal to establish a joint Kazakh-Chinese centre to resolve environmental issues regarding the Aral Sea, the Chinese scientists will visit the Kyzylorda region to closely examine work being undertaken on the dried sea base.According to reports, Kazakhstan intends to plant saxaul shrubs on 1.1 million hectares of dried-up sections of the Aral Sea by 2025. Through joint efforts of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the region’s administration, 544,500 hectares of saxaul have been sown over the past three years, with a further 275,000 hectares to be planted on the former seabed this year.Wind-borne salt and dust cause significant damage to areas adjacent to the Aral Sea and their inhabitants. Every year, over 100 million tons of salt, dust, and sand are blown from the bottom of the former Aral Sea and mixed into the air.

