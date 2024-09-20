China to dispatch about 300 container block trains via Middle Corridor by year-end

+ ↺ − 16 px

China plans to dispatch nearly 300 container block trains through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor) by the end of this year, said Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

Speaking at a consultative meeting in Baku focused on establishing the "Eurasian Transport Route" International Association, Rustamov highlighted that Azerbaijan and its partners are prioritizing container transportation and launching block trains to enhance cargo flows, efficiency, and competitiveness along the corridor.He noted that an agreement has been reached to transport goods from China via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, with the first container train from Xi'an port arriving in Baku in just 11 days back in March."On average, block trains from China reach Azerbaijan in 8-10 days and Georgian ports in 12 days. The anticipated 300 container block trains from China this year represent approximately 30,000 TEU, or up to 420,000 tons of cargo," Rustamov noted.Rustamov emphasized the shifting dynamics in global logistics markets, predicting increased cargo flows between China and Europe in the coming years."The global rail freight market, valued at nearly $300 billion annually, is expected to grow by around 5% each year. Optimistic forecasts suggest that rail freight traffic could reach 12 trillion ton-kilometers by 2025 and 28 trillion ton-kilometers by 2050, indicating significant growth potential for the industry," he added.

News.Az