China to enhance transit transportation cooperation with Azerbaijan in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

China will offer more favorable conditions for transit transportation to Azerbaijan in 2025, aiming to boost the flow of materials from nearby regions to China via Azerbaijan, Chinese Chargé d'Affaires Ding Tao announced on Friday.

At a press conference on the results of Azerbaijan-China cooperation in 2024, Ding highlighted Azerbaijan's growing role in regional connectivity, particularly through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, News.Az reports, citing local media. He emphasized that Azerbaijan's strategic location, strong infrastructure, and transit potential are key factors driving its increasing importance as a transportation hub in Eurasia.According to Ding, cargo transportation along this route saw a 68% increase in the first 10 months of 2024, reaching 3.8 million tons annually, with the total expected to hit a record high. "China views the Trans-Caspian route as critical for enhancing regional connectivity, promoting economic development, and stabilizing global supply chains," the diplomat stated.Ding also pointed to Chinese President Xi Jinping's announcement of eight steps during the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in October, one of which is focused on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route."Azerbaijan's active participation in this initiative aligns with the country's development strategy to strengthen its transport infrastructure, marking a positive response to China's proposal," he added.

News.Az