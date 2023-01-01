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Transit Transportation
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Over the past two days, Azerbaijani trucks reportedly held at Georgian customs for three weeks without explanation have made headlines. While recent reports indicate that the issue has now been resolved, questions remain about why the vehicles were detained in the first place.28 Nov 2025-13:20
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China will offer more favorable conditions for transit transportation to Azerbaijan in 2025, aiming to boost the flow of materials from nearby regions to China via Azerbaijan, Chinese Chargé d'Affaires Ding Tao announced on Friday.20 Dec 2024-16:30
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Uzbekistan intends to boost cargo transit through Azerbaijan, Bakhtiyor Mustafayev, Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan, said on Tuesday.27 Aug 2024-13:55
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